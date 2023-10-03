New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

