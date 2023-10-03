New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cabot were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cabot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Cabot Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CBT opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

