New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $777,000 Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 46.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of RUN opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,302.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock worth $881,731. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

