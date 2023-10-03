New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $784,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBY opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,139 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,061. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

