New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $825,000 Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,850,000,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THG

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.