New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $836,000 Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Westlake were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Westlake by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Westlake by 236.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Westlake Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $122.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $85.37 and a one year high of $138.39. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

