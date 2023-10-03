New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $850,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

