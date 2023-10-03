New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $852,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

