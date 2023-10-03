New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,200 shares of company stock worth $44,530,084. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.79.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

