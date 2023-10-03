New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,600 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Terex were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Terex by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

