New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,900 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ormat Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,876.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.