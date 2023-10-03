New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,000 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,932 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $14,756,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 234,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

