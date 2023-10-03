New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,600 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 37.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 111.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

PENN opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

