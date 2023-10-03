New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,517,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,560,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102,152 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 5.6 %

FYBR stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 37,557 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,355,498 shares in the company, valued at $585,688,454.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 474,122 shares of company stock worth $7,058,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

