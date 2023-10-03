New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Silgan were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 1,087.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Silgan by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLGN opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

