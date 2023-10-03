New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $45.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

