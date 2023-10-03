Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 72,536 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 168,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NWL opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

