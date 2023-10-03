NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

