NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $72.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.23.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $52.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

