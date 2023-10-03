NEXT’s (NXT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($78.57) to GBX 7,000 ($84.61) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($65.27) to GBX 5,700 ($68.90) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,700 ($80.99).

NEXT Trading Down 0.5 %

NEXT Cuts Dividend

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,254 ($87.68) on Monday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,306 ($52.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,460 ($90.17). The firm has a market cap of £9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,292.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,032.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,795.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,652.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($83.44), for a total value of £379,665 ($458,920.59). Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Featured Stories

