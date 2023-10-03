Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $215.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $266.00.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.88.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.8 %

NSC stock opened at $191.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.42. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.