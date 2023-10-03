Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $442.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.89 and a 200 day moving average of $447.10. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $416.71 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

