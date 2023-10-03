Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.58

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.58. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 4,423 shares traded.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 105.77% and a negative return on equity of 156.70%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

