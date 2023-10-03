NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVCR. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of NovoCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.38.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.70. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NovoCure by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.