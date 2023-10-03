NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $447.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.60. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

