NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,650.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get NVR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

Insider Activity at NVR

Institutional Trading of NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Schubert & Co lifted its position in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,966.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6,190.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,970.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $123.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.