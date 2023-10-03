Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59, a current ratio of 22.21 and a quick ratio of 22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.21. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

