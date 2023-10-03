Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $61,389,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,605,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

