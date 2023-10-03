ON Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 16,017 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,426 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after buying an additional 2,237,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after buying an additional 828,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONON opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.22.

ON last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. ON's revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ONON has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

