OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

OncoCyte Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OCX opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. OncoCyte has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $16.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 109.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth $896,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

