ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $61.85 on Monday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

