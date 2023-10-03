Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.54

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.54 ($11.09) and traded as high as €10.89 ($11.47). Orange shares last traded at €10.86 ($11.43), with a volume of 5,253,065 shares.
Orange Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.54 and its 200-day moving average is €10.84.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
