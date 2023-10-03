Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OVV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.42.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $45.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.