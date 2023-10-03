P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826 ($9.98) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.01). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($9.98), with a volume of 23,968 shares traded.
P2P Global Investments Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.
About P2P Global Investments
P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than P2P Global Investments
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for P2P Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P2P Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.