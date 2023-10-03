Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 313 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Perficient by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Scotiabank cut Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.28 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

