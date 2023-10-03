PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 420 ($5.08) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 375 ($4.53).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, June 19th.

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 419.80 ($5.07) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 428.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 432.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,316.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 360 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 501.50 ($6.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.76. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

