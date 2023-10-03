Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Stock Down 0.9 %

PAM opened at $37.02 on Monday. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.