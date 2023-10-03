Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after buying an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

