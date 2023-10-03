Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.39. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

