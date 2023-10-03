PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.16.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

