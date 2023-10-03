Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 930 by Analysts at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 900 ($10.88) to GBX 930 ($11.24) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.09) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,210 ($14.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,065.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Pearson has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pearson by 240.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

