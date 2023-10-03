PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at $20,314,041.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,462. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 850,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 548,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

