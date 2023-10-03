PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

PMT opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

