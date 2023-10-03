Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $390.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $238.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.83. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $144.76 and a 1-year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,246 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 208.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 19.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Penumbra by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

