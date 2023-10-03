PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $314.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.19 million. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 158.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 19.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

