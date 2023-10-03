Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

