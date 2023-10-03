PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $68,875.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $68,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,339,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,893,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $71,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $71,275.00.

NYSE PGTI opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

