Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.25.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.3 %

PM opened at $91.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73. The company has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.