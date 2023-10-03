Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.48

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.48 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.34). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 927,589 shares changing hands.

Plexus Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -337.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

