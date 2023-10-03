Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.98.

PLUG stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.90. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 359.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,865,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

